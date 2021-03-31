Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Croda International (COIHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.