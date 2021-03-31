Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0806 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.