CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.