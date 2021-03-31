CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 651,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,269. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

