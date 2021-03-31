CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty Sells 62,943 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

