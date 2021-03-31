Daimler AG (DDAIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6319 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 521.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

