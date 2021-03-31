Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Announces $1.63 Dividend

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.6319 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

DDAIF opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 521.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

