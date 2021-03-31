Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.41 ($82.84).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.94 ($89.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a one year low of €24.30 ($28.59) and a one year high of €74.72 ($87.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

