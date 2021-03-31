Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DARE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 770,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

