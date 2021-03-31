Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXR opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Daxor has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.