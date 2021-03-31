Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.