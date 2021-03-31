Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.10. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,169. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.44 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.