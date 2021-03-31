DECOIN Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $391,947.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.96 or 0.01158483 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024684 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,272,833 coins and its circulating supply is 54,538,311 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

