DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

