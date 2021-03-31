Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 17,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 7,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

