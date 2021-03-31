Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.39

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WILYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

