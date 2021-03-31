Desjardins Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $131.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $107.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

DOOO stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

