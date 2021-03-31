Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 392,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,716,847 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.