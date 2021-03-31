Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €46.60 ($54.82) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.35 and a 200-day moving average of €41.09.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

