Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.33

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 307597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

