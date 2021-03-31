Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.06 ($53.01).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

