Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $111.00 at Maxim Group

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

APPS stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

