Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

DIISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

