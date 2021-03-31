DMScript Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DMScript token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

