DPRating Price Reaches $0.0005 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One DPRating token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $965,825.44 and $81,328.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 77.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00636483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026813 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

