Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $41,020.08 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.

DBX stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

