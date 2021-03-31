DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $993,490.01

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $993,490.01 and approximately $3,895.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.