Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

DCO stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

