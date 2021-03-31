Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

