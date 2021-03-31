Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $40.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. 2,630,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

