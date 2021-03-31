Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DPMLF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 23,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

