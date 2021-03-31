Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.86 ($39.84).

DUE opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.97. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a twelve month high of €36.94 ($43.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

