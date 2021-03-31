Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

