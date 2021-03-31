Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) vs. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32% Pathfinder Bancorp 13.35% 7.01% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.77 $142.94 million $4.32 12.50 Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.39 $4.28 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program, as well as investment advisory services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

