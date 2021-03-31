Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 568,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 34,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,617. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

