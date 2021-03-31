Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

EDAP stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $254.12 million, a P/E ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

