Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 192,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

