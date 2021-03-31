Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,428. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

