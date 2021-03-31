Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,103 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $142,365.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

