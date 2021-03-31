Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

