Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by United Bank

United Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

