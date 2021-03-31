ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGKLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

