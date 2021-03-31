Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.52).

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.87. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. Encavis AG has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €25.55 ($30.06).

Encavis AG (CAP.F) Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

