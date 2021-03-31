Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

