Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

