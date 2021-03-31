Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

