Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

