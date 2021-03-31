Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $923,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of AudioCodes worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AudioCodes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in AudioCodes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $881.91 million, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

