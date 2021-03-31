Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $851,000 in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

