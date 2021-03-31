Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 66,074 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,074 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

